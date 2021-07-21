UP Professor Jailed For Obscene Facebook Post About Union Minister Smriti Irani: Report

Cops had charged Professor Shaharyar Ali for an alleged obscene Facebook post against Smriti Irani

A professor, who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani on Facebook, was sent to jail after he surrendered in a court in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

Professor Shaharyar Ali surrendered to Additional Sessions Judge Anurag Kumar and filed an interim bail application on Tuesday.

The judge however, cancelled the bail plea, after which the professor was sent to jail, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Firozabad Police had charged Shaharyar Ali, head of the History department at SRK College, in March for an alleged obscene Facebook post against the Women and Child Development Minister. The college had then served him with a suspension notice.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to grant protection from arrest to Shaharyar Ali.

An anticipatory bail plea filed by the professor was also rejected by the Allahabad High Court in May. Refusing to grant Ali protection from arrest, Justice JJ Munir said there was no material on record to show that the professor's account was hacked.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)