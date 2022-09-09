UP Principal Suspended After Students Forced To Clean Toilets

In the clip, children are seen cleaning a toilet, while a man is seen scolding them.

The principal of a government primary school here was suspended after a video clip purportedly showing students being forced to clean toilets in the school surfaced on social media, an official said Friday.

Basic Education Officer Maniram Singh said the video that surfaced on Wednesday is said to be of the primary school at Pipra Kala-1 in Sohaon block in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Block Education Officer (Sohaon) Revti was asked to probe the matter, following which school principal Mrityunjay Singh was suspended, he said.

In the clip, children are seen cleaning a toilet, while a man is seen scolding them. The man also threatened to lock the toilet if the students did not do as asked.

A probe has been ordered against the principal and the block education officer has been made the investigation officer, he said.

