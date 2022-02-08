Yogi Adityanath Speaks Like 'Chauraha Chhap Neta': AAP's Sanjay Singh

AAP's Sanjay Singh called Yogi Adityanath a live example of COVID-19 mismanagement. (File)

Ahead of state assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging mismanagement by him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AAP also slammed Yogi Adityanath for his "indecent" language against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, equating his expressions with those of a "chauraha chhap neta (uncouth leader)".

The attack came a day after Mr Adityanath and Mr Kejriwal engaged in an online fight trading barbs over the "mismanagement" by their governments during the pandemic.

"His (Adityanath's) language against a popular and elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal -- he said 'Suno Kejriwal' – this kind of indecent language for an elected chief minister reflects that Adityanath ji might have unfortunately become the Chief Minister of UP but he speaks like a 'chauraha chhap neta'," said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

"He is talking about COVID-19 mismanagement but I am saying if there is any live example of mismanagement, it is Adityanath. We have seen decomposed dead bodies along river banks in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ballia and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, with birds and animals nibbling on them. People have not forgotten those images," Mr Singh told reporters in Noida.

He also shared pictures of helpless people during the first and second wave of the pandemic, dead bodies along river banks in UP to substantiate his claims.

The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and in-charge of party affairs in UP also alleged large scale black marketing of essential items during the pandemic outbreak as hit out at Chief Minister Adityanath for "mismanagement".