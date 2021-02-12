UP Police Launches Digital Outreach Programme For Women's Safety

The programme is aimed at reaching women digitally and creating awareness. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday launched a new digital outreach programme to women, aimed at their safety, security and empowerment.

The programme "Humari Surakhsa: Mobile haanth mein, 1090 saath mein" has been launched through the state's women telephone helpline service 1090 also called "Women Power Line -- 1090".

"We want to instill fear amongst offenders. But at the same time, we believe that the solution to women-related issues lies in impacting the minds and bringing a cultural change too," she said.

"The campaign will be spread in a phased manner to cover all net users and amplify our outreach among households, including rural and urban, and students and persuade them to join hands with WPL-1090 through digital platforms and spread the word," said Mr Rawat.

Explaining shortcomings of traditional modes of outreach and positive factors of digital outreach, the Mr Rawat also shared a digital outreach roadmap, called "Digital Chakravyuh" which she said would help in creating a "360-degree ecosystem for women safety" in Uttar Pradesh.