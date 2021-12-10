UP Police Brutality Rising, Wrong Impact Of 'Encounter Policy': Congress Leader

Law and order are totally off track in UP, state Congress chief Ajay Lallu said (File)

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu today alleged that there has been a rise in police brutality in the name of maintaining law and order in the state and said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "encounter policy" is having a wrong impact.

He attacked the BJP government in the poll-bound state, saying incidents of atrocities against women and robbery have increased.

"Only police brutality has increased in the name of maintaining law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Law and order are totally off track and the chief minister has proved to be a failure on this front," Mr Lallu said in a statement.

The Yogi Adityanath government is merely "polishing" its image through advertisements using public tax money, he said, adding that its "thoko niti (encounter policy)" is having an opposite effect.

The law and order situation has not improved, atrocities against women have not reduced, incidents of robbery and theft have increased, and these are the achievements of Yogi Adityanath, the Congress leader said.

There should be a fear of the law to maintain law and order and not fear of the police among the public, Mr Lallu said.

An atmosphere of fear should not be created in society by the police, he said, citing various incidents taking place in the state to stress his point.