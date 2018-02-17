UP Officials Allegedly Create 527 Farmers In Records To Pocket Over 2 Crores

The government has filed a First Information Report or an FIR against four officials of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Federation and two middlemen for misappropriating funds and fudging the records.
"When we carried out an inquiry, we found that none of these farmers existed. We have suspended the district manager of the local cooperative federation and will take necessary action against everybody involved in the fraud," said Satyendra Singh, chief development officer of Bareilly.
The federation was supposed to buy lentils from the farmers at the MSP. However, instead of buying the crop from farmers in the district, these officials went to the local mandi, conspired with middlemen and reportedly procured about 12,000 quintals of urad dal at Rs 3,600 per quintal. The minimum support price for the urad dal was fixed at Rs 5,400 per quintal by the state government.
Senior officers in the state government say that the officials took advantage of lack of awareness among farmers and plenty of produce available in the market at a cheaper price.