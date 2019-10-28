UP MLA Kuldeep Sengar Granted 3-Day Parole For Brother's Funeral

Kuldeep Sengar will be brought to Unnao from Delhi on Monday for the cremation (File)

Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar have been granted a 72-hour parole to attend the funeral of their brother Manoj Sengar, who died in Delhi on Sunday.

Kuldeep Sengar will be brought to Unnao from Delhi on Monday for the cremation. Atul Sengar, who is lodged in the Lucknow jail, will also be taken to Unnao.

Family sources said that the cremation will take place in the afternoon.

Manoj Sengar had been living in Delhi and was taking care of the cases against Kuldeep Sengar. He was a co-accused in the accident case of July 28 in Rae Bareli in which the rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured.

Kuldeep Sengar was jailed in the rape case while Atul Sengar was sent to jail for murder after he allegedly beat up the rape survivor's father in custody, resulting in his death.

Meanwhile, a heavy force deployment has been made in Unnao and in Makhi village, which is the ancestral home of the Sengar family.

A large number of people from adjoining villages are expected to attend the cremation later in the day.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.