'Her Husband Grabbed Land Of Farmers': UP Minister On Priyanka Gandhi

The UP leader attacked Priyanka Gandhi at an event.

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Rural Development Anand Swaroop Shukla said on Monday that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has no "moral authority" to speak about farmers' issues.

Speaking at an event in Ballia, he called Priyanka Gandhi "wife of a fraud".

"We do not take her seriously. Her husband has grabbed the land of poor farmers and she has no moral authority to even speak on such issues. Her brother and mother are on bail in the National Herald case," he added.

He termed the Congress as a pro-Pakistani party that pursued divisive policies. "The Congress stands with the 'Tuke tukde gang' and has opposed the abrogation of Article 370. Pakistan puts up the posters of Congress leaders," he said.

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mr Shukla said that the former Chief Minister has become "irrelevant in politics and was the future Ajit Singh of the country."

He said Akhilesh Yadav had lost his political base and was completely isolated.



Mr Shukla, 40, is a first-time legislator and was appointed minister of state in August this year.

