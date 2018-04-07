UP Man, Waiting For Ambulance With Oxygen Cylinder, Sparks Criticism

On March 11, two doctors of a government hospital were suspended after a patient's severed leg was used as a pillow to prop up his head.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 07, 2018 14:32 IST
The incident took place at Uttar Pradesh's Agra Medical College.

Runakta (Uttar Pradesh):  A man is seen carrying an oxygen cylinder attached to his ailing mother, on his shoulder, in pictures that have gone viral on social media.

The picture taken outside the Uttar Pradesh's Agra Medical College shows the man standing helplessly as he holds the oxygen cylinder and urine collection bag attached to his mother as he awaits for an ambulance. His mother with oxygen mask on her face is seen standing next to him.

Despite their sorry state, the mother-son were not provided with an ambulance.

The images triggered an outcry.
  
Responding to questions, a hospital staff was quoted by news agency ANI, saying, "During patients' shifting ward boy asked him to wait for a while, that is when media took photos. We will inquire about the issue and will act if lapses are found."

Incidents of medical apathy have been reported across Uttar Pradesh. On March 11, two doctors of a government hospital were suspended after a patient's severed leg was used as a pillow to prop up his head. The stomach-churning scene was caught on mobile phone at a large government hospital in Jhansi.

In August 2017, over 70 children - mostly newborns - died at biggest government hospital in Gorakhpur, due to shortage of oxygen supply. A probe committee formed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, submitted its report on Thursday. The findings of the report are not yet known but the UP government has said, those found guilty in the probe will face action.

