UP Man Undertakes Gruelling 9-km 'Dandavat Yatra' To Mark End Of Marriage

In an unusual incident from Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, a man named Jogesh has gone viral for undertaking a 9-kilometre dandavat yatra - a ritual involving repeated full-body prostration - not to save his marriage, but to mark its end. The journey, which began in his village and concluded at the revered Siddh Peeth Bairwa Samay Mata temple, was part of a vow Jogesh had made during a particularly distressing phase of his personal life.

Jogesh said he got married in 2022 and had been experiencing marital discord since the early days of the relationship. According to him, he had taken a vow at the temple that he would perform a dandavat yatra as an act of gratitude if he were granted a divorce. He claims that his wish was fulfilled in 2025, prompting him to carry out the promise.

A resident of Narkhoria, Jogesh works in Delhi in the POP (plaster of Paris) interior design sector. He said he had brought his wife to Delhi after their marriage, but recurring disagreements, largely over his low income and irregular working hours, led to frequent conflicts, causing him considerable mental stress.

To undertake the ritual, Jogesh sought permission from the local administration, as prohibitory orders under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (earlier Section 144 of the CrPC) were in force in the district. Permission for the yatra was granted by Himanshu Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bhanpur, with necessary security arrangements put in place.

Setting out early on Saturday morning without food or water, Yogesh began the physically demanding journey, advancing step by step by lying flat on the ground in a continuous cycle of prostration. His parents and several villagers accompanied him, offering support and chanting devotional slogans along the way.

At a time when divorce parties are emerging as a new hot invite, a 25-year-old man from Basti celebrated the personal milestone with a unique thanksgiving for the local deity.



Making the most of the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the newly-divorced man undertook a 9-km… pic.twitter.com/SZlQqvRMyn — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 30, 2026

By the time he reached the temple in the evening, nearly nine kilometres later, the toll of the journey was evident. He was visibly exhausted, with bruised knees, yet appeared emotionally relieved after completing the vow he had once made in desperation.

Station House Officer Mahesh Singh said, "Two police personnel were deployed to ensure the safe conduct of the yatra, which was carried out on March 28."

A video of the act has since gone viral on social media, sparking a mix of reactions. While some have expressed sympathy and viewed the ritual as a form of personal closure, others have questioned the symbolism of marking the end of a marriage in such a dramatic and public manner.



