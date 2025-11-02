UP Man Kills Wife With Iron Rod After Dispute, Locks Child, 3, With Body

A man allegedly killed his wife with an iron rod following a domestic dispute and fled the scene after locking their three-year-old child in the same room with the victim's body, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at a village under the Maudaha police station area, where the accused, Mueenuddin, a government ration dealer (‘kotedar'), tied the knot with Roshni (24) in a love marriage four years ago, they said.

“A heated argument broke out between the couple on Saturday night, during which Mueenuddin in a fit of rage attacked his wife with an iron rod, killing her on the spot,” ASP Manoj Kumar Gupta said.

On Sunday morning, the couple's family members heard the cries of the three-year-old child from the locked room. When they broke open the door, they found the child sitting next to his mother's blood-soaked body, and informed the police.

“We have taken the accused into custody after a search. Further action will follow,” the ASP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)