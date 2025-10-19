UP Man Kills Wife With Hammer Over 'Daily Fights', Arrested

A man allegedly killed his wife with a hammer on Sunday following a domestic argument, police here said.

The accused was identified as Premchandra Gupta, they said.

According to police, an argument broke out between the couple. During this, Gupta attacked his wife, Gautami Devi, with a hammer and struck her on the head and neck.

Circle Officer, Rajesh Singh, said, "The injured woman was taken out of the house and rushed to the medical college, where doctors declared her dead." Gupta was taken into custody, and an FIR was registered against him. During interrogation, he confessed that his wife frequently quarrelled with him and that he acted out of rage due to "daily fights." Further investigation is underway, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)