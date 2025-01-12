UP Man Falls On Pavement, Dies Amid Fight Over Phone; Mother Dies Of Shock

A 92-year-old woman died of shock upon hearing the news of his 45-year-old son's death during a family dispute over a mobile in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Yogendra Giri Ki Mathiya village under the Baria police station area of the district, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar said a family dispute broke out in the village over a mobile phone on Saturday night.

"During the argument, Dinanath fell on the pavement and suffered a head injury. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival," the officer said.

When Dinanath's family brought his body home, his mother Phul Jharia Devi reportedly died of shock, Shankar said, adding that both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police have launched a probe after filing an FIR based on a complaint lodged by Dinanath's brother Deep Narayan, he said.

