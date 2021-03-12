UP Man Drowns In Ganga While Bathing After Cremating Grandfather: Police

The police said the victim was from UP's Barla village (Representational)

A 36-year-old man drowned in river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar after the funeral of his grandfather on Thursday, the police said.

The man, identified as Dharamvir, was bathing in the river as part of rituals after the funeral. The victim's body has been recovered from the river.

Dharamvir had come from UP's Barla village in the district along with other family members to cremate his grandfather.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)