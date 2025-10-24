UP Man Chops Off Gay Partner's Genitals For Raping His Daughter, Kills Self

He learned that his partner had raped his six-year-old daughter. Enraged, he cut off his partner's private parts and, hours later, died by suicide. This bizarre incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police said.

According to police, a 32-year-old performer in a local orchestra group had been living apart from his wife. After their separation, he rented a small room and shared it with a friend, identified as 35-year-old Rambabu Yadav.

Over time, police said, the two men developed a close personal relationship. Their living arrangement became the focus of the investigation following an allegation earlier this week that Yadav had raped the man's six-year-old daughter. The girl had been visiting her father at the time of the alleged offence.

The father confronted Yadav soon after learning of the alleged assault, and a violent altercation took place. According to police, the father cut off his partner's private parts. Yadav was seriously injured and taken first to Deoria Medical College and then referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur for further treatment. He remains under police supervision.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed against Yadav based on the father's complaint. During questioning, Yadav reportedly disclosed details of his relationship with the father.

Police said that after details of the men's relationship became known, the father began facing intense social scrutiny. Early on Friday morning, he was found dead in his room. Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh confirmed that officers recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Initial evidence indicates death by hanging, police said. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances and any contributing factors. The police added that the child has been moved to her maternal grandparents' home and is receiving medical care and counselling.

Evidence has been collected from the scene, and the child's medical examination has been completed. Forensic results are awaited.