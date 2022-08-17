UP Man Carries Mother To Hospital In A Cart, She Dies On The Way

The Shahjahanpur Chief Medical Officer said he is not aware of the incident

A man carried his sick mother on a handcart for over four kilometres to reach a community health centre here on Wednesday after he could not get an ambulance.

She died on the way.

Dinesh (45), a resident of Jalalabad town, told reporters that his mother Bina Devi (65) suddenly developed acute stomach pain early in the morning. His father tried to call an ambulance but after none came for a long time, he decided to take his mother to the local Community Health Centre (CHC) on a handcart, he claimed.

After reaching the CHC, he claimed, a doctor examined his mother and declared her brought dead.

Superintendent of Jalalabad Community Health Centre Dr Amit Yadav told PTI that Dinesh brought his mother for treatment on a handcart.

He said he went to examine the patient as soon as he got the information but the patient had died on the way.

Shahjahanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) P K Verma said he is not aware of the incident but will inquire into it.

