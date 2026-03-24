UP Man Beats Wife To Death With Stick For Not Taking His Call, Arrested

A 45-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly beating his wife to death with a stick, as she failed to answer his phone call, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Sewra Charthai village under Dhanpatganj police station limits on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the accused, identified as Nakched (45), was engaged in construction work on Monday when he called his wife Kusum (42), who did not answer the call as she was busy.

Infuriated by this, Nakched returned home around midnight and allegedly assaulted Kusum in front of their two children, Udaybhan (9) and Diksha (8). When the children tried to intervene, he pushed them aside, police said.

According to Diksha, her father continued assaulting her mother during the night, prompting her to take Kusum to a relative's house. However, when they returned home in the morning, the accused again attacked Kusum with a stick, causing her to collapse on the spot.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Circle Officer Baldirai Ashutosh Kumar said he, along with Station House Officer Anju Mishra and a police team, reached the spot and inspected the scene. The body was sent for post-mortem.

The accused was arrested and, during questioning, he admitted to assaulting his wife but claimed he was unaware that it would lead to her death, police said.

The couple has two minor children, and an elder son, Tilak Raj (22), who works in Punjab. Police said further investigation is underway.

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