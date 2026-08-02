UP Man Beats Wife To Death, Runs Car Over Her To Claim Rs 44 Lakh Insurance

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur killed his wife and staged the murder as an accident to claim a Rs 44-lakh insurance amount.

The victim has been identified as Rita. The husband, Amar Singh, went to the police to report his wife missing but became entangled in the questioning. As they became suspicious, police intensified the interrogation.

Caught in the police's questioning, Amar confessed that, driven by greed for the insurance money, he, along with three other accomplices, had beaten his wife to death with sticks and clubs. They then ran the body over with a car.

Rita's body was found late Wednesday night near Baithka Dham Temple in Hamirpur's Lalpura area. The body was then sent for a post-mortem examination.

Over 12 Injuries, Internal Organs Damaged

The post-mortem report indicates more than 12 external injuries on Rita's body. Internally, all organs, apart from the kidneys, were found to be completely damaged.

Rita's father, Sarvesh Kumar, said she was married in Mainpuri in 2002 and had three daughters and a son from this marriage. After her husband's death, Rita began living in the Gujaini area of ​​Kanpur. There, she met Amar, who worked at a flour mill and lived with his mother. Rita married Amar two years ago.

According to Sarvesh, Amar had taken out an insurance policy worth Rs 44 lakh in Rita's name two months ago and even deposited Rs 2.60 lakh as the first premium.

"The accused husband himself arrived at the police station to report his wife missing but became entangled during police questioning. Subsequently, the entire matter came to light. The police have solved the case, arrested the accused husband along with his accomplices, and sent them behind bars," said Arvind Kumar Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hamirpur.

Currently, Rita's children are living with their paternal grandparents in Mainpuri.

(With inputs from Ravindra Nigam)

