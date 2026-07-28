Karnataka Man Hangs Wife, Video Calls Her Parents To Show Her Dying

A 23-year-old woman was hanged to death by her husband after he suspected her of having an extramarital affair. The man allegedly recorded a video of his wife struggling for life and shared it with friends and family. He also video called her parents to show them their daughter's helplessness.

The victim has been identified as Bhagyashree Jigalur and the accused as Praveen Jigalur. The incident took place in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Sunday evening.

According to the initial investigation, Praveen allegedly assaulted his wife with a wooden log before hanging her at their residence in Galagali village.

According to police, Praveen allegedly recorded a video of his wife struggling for life after she was hanged. He also allegedly made a video call to her parents while she was gasping for breath, forcing them to witness their daughter's death. He later shared the video with several people, the police said.

Bhagyashree had left her matrimonial home around two months ago following frequent arguments and had been staying with her parents. Praveen had reportedly convinced her to return on the assurance that they would live together peacefully. However, she was allegedly killed the same evening after returning home.

In a video of the incident, Bhagyashree is seen hanging by a green dupatta. She struggles to land on the double bed. The names of the couple, written on bedroom wall during their wedding ceremony, are visible behind her.

Bilagi police arrived at the crime scene soon after receiving the information and launched an investigation.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Police are looking into the events that led up to the alleged murder.