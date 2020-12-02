UP Man Arrested With Fake ID Card At Maharashtra Army Recruitment Rally

The man went to an army recruitment rally in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar (Representational)

A 21-year-old candidate was arrested during an Army recruitment rally in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar for allegedly carrying a forged identity card, the police said.

According to the police, the man identified as Pappy Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had photocopied his brother's identity card, who is currently serving as a soldier.

The man had come to the recruitment rally at Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC) in Ahmednagar on Wednesday and was found by the security personnel and the military intelligence.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the man has been arrested. Further investigation into the case is on," a police official said.

The accused used the identity card to gain benefits such as toll exemption on highways and buying things from military canteens, an army official said.

