UP Man Accuses Brothers Of Father's Murder, Skeleton Found in Courtyard

A 30-year-old human skeleton was dug up from the courtyard of a house in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after a man alleged his two brothers had killed their father and hid his remains in the house.

Budhh Singh went missing in 1994 and was never found, according to his son Punjabi Singh who lodged the complaint.

The skeleton was recovered in Gilondpur village under the limits of the Mursaan police station limits in Hathras on Thursday.

The youngest son of the family lodged a complaint at the office of Hathras District Magistrate Rohit Pandey alleging his father was killed 30 years ago and was buried in his house by his two elder brothers and a resident of the same village.

Following the orders of DM Pandey, excavation work began under the presence of Hathras Police at about 9 pm on Thursday and a skeleton was found.

On Friday, Vijay Kumar Singh, Station House Officer (Mursan) said the complaint Punjabi Singh filed the complaint at the Hathras district magistrate's office about the murder of his father Buddh Singh.

"The youngest son mentioned that his father Budhh Singh was killed by his two elder brothers and another person of his village," the officer told PTI.

Punjabi Singh was nine-year-old when his father died, he added.

Based on the complaint of Punjabi Singh, the excavation work was carried out at his house after the orders of the DM in the matter on Thursday, the SHO said.

"A skeleton was found in his house during the excavation, after which it was sent for postmortem and DNA testing," he said.

"No police complaint has been filed yet. Further action will be taken based on the DNA report," he added.

Budhh Singh was a farmer married to Urmila. The couple had four sons -- Pradeep, Mukesh, Bastiram and Punjabi Singh. The man went missing from his house in 1994 and was never found.

The complainant, who is now 39-year-old, recalled an altercation between his father and elder brothers that occurred 30 years ago.

He said he had an argument with his elder brothers in June, during which they threatened Punjabi Singh for dire consequences. He then suspected his brothers' involvement in the disappearance of his father and also mentioned in his complaint the spot where he could be buried.

