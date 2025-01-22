UP Inspector Who Sustained Gunshot Wounds In Encounter Dies In Gurugram

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) inspector Sunil Kumar, who was seriously injured in an encounter in Shamli district, died on Wednesday during treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram, officials said.

Kumar received multiple gunshots in the exchange of fire that took place in the Jhinjhina area of Shamli on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. A wanted criminal and his three associates were gunned down in the encounter with the STF, police had said.

The inspector, who sustained three bullet wounds to the stomach, was initially admitted to a hospital in Haryana's Karnal before being shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram, police said.

At Medanta, doctors found that a bullet pierced Kumar's liver and started a surgery. During the operation, he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, said a senior police officer.

Kumar's body will be taken to his native village Masuri in Meerut district, the officials said.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

On the intervening night of January 20-21, Mustafa Kagga gang member Arshad along with three others -- Manjeet, Satish and one unknown accomplice -- were injured in an encounter with STF Meerut team.

"Later, they succumbed to injuries," Additional Director General of Police, UP STF, Amitabh Yash had said.

"Arshad was wanted in a robbery case in Saharanpur. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared on him by the ADG of Meerut Zone. A dozen cases of robbery, dacoity and murder were registered against him," he had said.

