Wanted In Multiple Cases, Man Arrested After Encounter With Delhi Police

A man wanted in multiple criminal cases was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in southeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

Police laid a trap near MB Road after receiving inputs about Satish Bhati's (22) movement. When Bhati was spotted on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and signalled to stop, he allegedly tried to escape and opened fire at the police party, a senior police officer said.

"The team overpowered him after a brief exchange of fire. He was safely apprehended and disarmed on the spot," the officer said. No police personnel were injured in the incident, he added.

During the search, police recovered one country-made pistol, six mobile phones suspected to be snatched or robbed, and a motorcycle believed to have been used in the commission of crimes, officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhati is a habitual offender with prior involvement in multiple criminal cases, including snatching and robbery, in different parts of the city.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act has been registered, and further investigation is in progress, police added.

