UP Hospital's License Cancelled After 'Circumcision' Of 3-Year-Old Boy

The probe has been ordered against the hospital after the incident, UP Deputy CM said.

Taking cognizance of the case of the circumcision of a 3-year-old boy in a hospital in Bareilly, the license of M Khan Hospital was cancelled on the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

In a tweet in Hindi on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said he has sent a health department team to the hospital to investigate the matter.

"If the complaint is found correct, orders have been given to the CMO, Bareilly, to register an FIR against the guilty doctor and hospital management, to cancel the registration of the said hospital with immediate effect, and to make the complete report of the proceedings available within 24 hours," Mr Pathak had said.

On June 23, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy was circumcised at M Khan Hospital, Stadium Road, instead of surgery of his tongue. After the incident, the relatives complained about the matter to the police.

As soon as the incident became public, several Hindu organisations reached the spot and protested against the circumcision.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak directed Bareilly Chief Medical Officer Dr Balbir Singh to investigate and take action into the matter.

According to the Chief Medical Officer Dr Balbir Singh, the panel of doctors went to the hospital and investigated the matter and the statements of the doctor and the entire staff were also taken.

Apart from this, statements of the family members of the child were also recorded. Dr Balbir Singh said that all the necessary documents of the hospital were taken into custody and the license of the same hospital was suspended.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

