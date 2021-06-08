UP Government To Equip Anganwadi Workers With Smart Phones

Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to provide smart phones to Anganwadi workers at the earliest (File)

In a move to promote the welfare of Anganwadi workers in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government will equip these workers with smart phones.

"The Anganwadi workers, working in the field facilitating women and children issues related to health and nutrition, have been an important tool in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's scheme of things to effective implementation of Uttar Pradesh Model of COVID control. In order to smoothen their activities, the Chief Minister on Tuesday directed to provide smart phones to all Anganwadi workers in the state", as per the release by the state government.

Every data related to women and children schemes will now be in the hands of Anganwadi workers. There 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centres in the state with about four lakh workers available.

Mr Adityanath, at a high-level meeting, instructed the officials to provide smart phones to the Anganwadi workers at the earliest.

The state government will also train the Anganwadi workers on how to make better use of smart phones. For this, the CM Yogi led government has prepared a plan for the training of workers. Every Anganwadi worker will be given training in the use of smart phones.

According to an official spokesman, this endeavour will facilitate the functioning of Anganwadi workers to work and lend maximum transparency in the implementation of the schemes.

After being equipped with smart phones, the various schemes in rural areas including nutrition and child welfare, will be implemented in a more effective manner.

The Chief Minister has also launched "Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana" for the children whose parents have died due to Covid, as well as the children who are suffering from non-covid diseases. The smart phone initiative will also help implementation of this and other such schemes in a seamless and transparent manner.