UP Girl, 17, Strangled By Father, Brother Over Affair: Police

The girl was strangled and buried under a cattleshed, police said. (Representational)

The father and the brother of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was exhumed for postmortem, have been arrested in a case of dishonour killing, police here said on Saturday.

The postmortem report has confirmed that the girl, a resident of Gurha Kala village, was strangled, tthey said.

In the investigation conducted so far, it has been found that the girl was in a relationship with a boy of the same caste. The family, however, was opposed to the relationship, police said.

She was strangled and buried under a cattleshed on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Circle Officer Naraini) Nitin Kumar told PTI on Saturday.

The body was exhumed on Friday after villagers informed police that the girl's body was hidden after she was killed, he said.

Postmortem was carried out on Friday and the report was received late in the evening. It confirmed death due to strangulation, Mr Kumar said, adding that "injury marks were also found on the girl's body".

He said that on the basis of the postmortem report, a case was registered against the girl's father Deshraj and brother Dhananjay.

The case pertains to dishonour killing and both were arrested late Friday night, Mr Kumar said.

He said that the cattleshed is behind the girl's house. Some villagers had informed police that she was murdered and her body was buried, Mr Kumar said.