UP Girl, 17, Shot At By Brother On Way To School, Hospitalised

The victim's brother was arrested following the incident, police said. (Representational)

A Class 12 student was allegedly shot in her right shoulder by her brother while she was on the way to school for an exam on Thursday morning, the police said.

The 17-year-old victim, identified as Bhoomi Chowdhary, has been hospitalised, they added.

Her father Jaivir Chowdhary lodged a complaint at the Kavinagar police station here, based on which a probe was launched into the incident, SHO Yogendra Malik said.

Analysis of CCTV footage revealed that the girl was shot at by her brother Dhruv Chowdhary, following which he was arrested, Mr Malik said.

During interrogation, Dhruv said the bullet was fired accidentally from a country-made pistol which he was carrying, the police said.

However, police are waiting for the injured girl to recover so that her statement can be recorded, the SHO said.

