UP Girl, 16, Burned To Death, Family Alleges Murder Over Old Rivalry

A 16-year-old girl was burned to death at her home in UP on Thursday with her family accusing eight men of killing the minor over an old rivalry, police said.

The victim's father, in his complaint, alleged that his daughter was alone at home when the accused entered his house and burned her to death, they said.

He has accused eight men with whom he has an old rivalry for the murder, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Elamaran G told PTI that an FIR has been registered against the eight accused under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

"It has been found in the preliminary investigation that one of the accused had some old rivalry with the girl's father. However, prima facie it appears that the minor committed suicide," the officer said.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused people and further investigation is underway, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

