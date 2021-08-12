Over 600 Villages Battle Flood Fury In UP, 24 Of 75 Districts Affected

UP Floods: Prayagraj is among the parts of UP affected by floods.

More than 100 villages are marooned amid flood fury in Uttar Pradesh, and at least 600 villages have been affected so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a stock of the situation in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, and assured all help to the officials.

Of the state's 75 districts, 24 are battling floods. Houses are partially submerged in parts of Prayagraj that has, according to officials, received "12 times excess rain" in the last 24 hours.

Visuals captured locals' plight in several parts of the state as their daily lives are heavily impacted. In the last 24 hours, "154 per cent excess rain" was received across the state, officials said.

Water levels are above danger-mark in Prayagraj, Ghazipur and Ballia where Ganga flows.

Yamuna is flowing above the danger-mark in five places.

In Varanasi, cremations were shifted to rooftops because of the flooding at the iconic Ganga ghats.

Rescue teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are deployed to carry out relief operations.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration about the situation, and he assured the local administration of all help.

In southern UP, Hamirpur, Banda and Jalaun districts are the worst-hit while 67 villages in central UP's Etawah are caught in the aftermath.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had deployed three helicopters for flood relief operations in the Jalaun district.

On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Etawah to distribute relief material; he also held a meeting with officials. He also conducted an aerial survey to take a stock of the situation.

The state government has set up over 800 shelters, officials said earlier this week.

Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are among other states that are battling floods.