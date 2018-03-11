UP Doctors Allegedly Use Man's Severed Foot As Headrest After Surgery

The incident took place at the Jhansi Medical College, a so-called super speciality hospital that serves many districts in UP's Bundelkhand region.

The man's head was propped up with his own severed foot at a hospital in UP's Jhansi.

Lucknow:  The severed, bloodied foot of a man is used as a headrest to prop him up: the stomach-churning scene is not from a macabre Bollywood movie but seen in cellphone footage filmed at a large government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

Doctors at a state-run medical college allegedly used the amputated foot of the patient as a headrest for the man because a pillow was not available, local reports said.

The incident took place at the Jhansi Medical College, a so-called super speciality hospital that serves many districts in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region. Who filmed the footage and when, is not yet clear.
 
Doctors used the amputated foot as a headrest for the man because a pillow was not available, local reports said.

According to reports, the man was brought to the hospital after getting seriously injured in a road accident. The doctors who operated on him amputated his leg and then placed it under his head as a rest, his relatives have alleged. A pillow was not given.

The Uttar Pradesh government said an enquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against those found responsible. A doctor, medical official and two nurses have been suspended pending the inquiry.

