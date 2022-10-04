UP Doctor Invites Social Media Friend To Hospital, 3 Doctors Rape Her: Cop

3 doctors allegedly raped a woman one of them made friends with on social media (Representational Image)

A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, police said today.

The woman filed a complaint with the police stating that the doctor, posted at a hospital in the Basti Sadar Kotwali area, befriended her on social media and asked her to visit him, they said.

"When she visited the hospital, the doctor took her to his hostel room where he and his two colleagues, who are also doctors, raped her," the police said quoting the complainant.

The woman, who is a teacher in a private educational institute, reached Lucknow from Basti and informed the police on September 27, they said, a case has been registered and investigation taken up, the police said, adding that the doctor was arrested from the hospital.

