11-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Killed For Rs 5 Lakh Ransom In UP: Cops

Five teams were pressed into action to find the child, police said (Representational)

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly murdered and his body dumped in a bush near Jawahar Bagh in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, as a ransom of Rs 5 lakh was not paid in time by the father, police said on Monday.

A 26-year-old accused identified as Lokesh alias Pillu was arrested in connection with the case on Sunday, they added.

According to a complaint filed by Kailashi, a resident of Aurangabad in Sadar Bazar police station area, his son Roopesh had gone out of home to play games on Saturday afternoon but did not return home.

An FIR was registered on Saturday night when all efforts to locate Roopesh failed.

Five teams were pressed into action to find the child when a call for ransom was received by the father on Sunday morning, SSP Gaurav Grover said.

Kailashi, a mason by profession, informed police about the call received for a ransom of Rs 5 lakh to release the child from captivity.

On the basis of the call, the location of the accused was found and Lokesh was arrested, he said.

Upon interrogation, he disclosed the whereabouts of the boy's body.

"On the confession of 26-year-old Lokesh alias Pillu, who is also a resident of Aurangabad area, the child's body was recovered," police said.

They said Lokesh was a frequent visitor to Kailashi's house and is being further interrogated to ascertain other facts.

A post-mortem will be conducted by a team of doctors that would be recorded in video.

