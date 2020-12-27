'Police Deployed Outside House', Says UP Congress Chief

This undemocratic (BJP) government is hell-bent on unleashing atrocities, Mr Lallu said (File)

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday alleged the state government has deployed armed police outside his residence to stop him from going to Jhansi, a day after he was detained briefly for taking out a march allegedly without permission.

He accused the BJP-led government of "muzzling" the voice of truth and trying to halt democratic protests.

The police said the force has been deployed outside Mr Lallu's residence as they got a message from the District Magistrate of Jhansi that Ajay Kumar Lallu should not be allowed to come to Jhansi.

Mr Lallu and over 50 party workers were detained in Lalitpur on Saturday after they tried to take out the 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao (save cow, save farmers)' march without permission, but were released after a few hours, police had said.

Mr Lallu told PTI on Sunday, "Yesterday, I was arrested in Lalitpur, and then released. However, the police took me to Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, and when my not reaching Lucknow started trending on Twitter, I was brought to Lucknow in a hurried manner. I reached my residence in Lucknow at 2.00 AM."

He also said, "Today (Sunday), I was scheduled to go to Jhansi, but there is police outside my house."

"This undemocratic (BJP) government is hell-bent on unleashing atrocities. It wants to muzzle our voices. I have brought the ashes of cows from Lalitpur and will immerse them in Mandakini river in Chitrakoot," he added.