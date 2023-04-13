Yogi Adityanath Chairs Key Meet After Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Son Killed In Encounter

Yogi Adityanath also praised the Special Task Force (STF) team that was involved in the shootout. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on 'law and order' after the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son, Asad, in an encounter. He also praised the Special Task Force (STF) team which was involved in the shootout.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, Yogi Adityanath was apprised about the encounter by the Principal Secretary (Home).

A report was also placed before the Chief Minister on this matter.

"After the encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide, CM Yogi Adityanath took a meeting on law and order. CM Yogi praised UP STF as well as DGP, Special DG law and order and the entire team," his office said in a statement.

"Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary Home informed the CM about the encounter. A report was placed in front of the CM on this whole matter," the statement said.

Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter with UP Special Task Force in Jhansi, police said on Thursday.

Asad was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

The police said foreign-made weapons were recovered from them.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam s/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered," UP STF said.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh this morning.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed the state Special Task Force on the encounter of Asad and his aide, and termed the action, a "message to criminals".

While speaking to ANI, Mr Maurya said, "I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they (Asad and his aide Ghulam) fired upon them."

"It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is Yogi government in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals," he said.

Earlier in a tweet, Mr Maurya said that the killers of Umesh Pal and police personnel had to meet their fate.

"Congratulations to UP STF, this was the fate of the killers of Umesh Pal Advocate and police personne," he had tweeted in Hindi.

The family of Umesh Pal, who was killed in broad daylight in Prayagraj in February this year, thanked the Chief Minister and said that it is a tribute to Mr Pal.

