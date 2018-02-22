UP Class 12 Student Posed As BJP MLA, Tried To Threaten Lawyer. Detained

The teenager, studying in a school in Atrauli town of Aligarh, told the police that advocate Trivendra Sharma, who was contesting a dowry case on behalf of his (accused) maternal sister, had charged a hefty fee and he wanted to teach the advocate a lesson, SP (City) Pravin Ranjan said.
Trivendra Sharma recorded the conversation he had with the accused teen and uploaded the clip on social media, following which MLA Sharma came to know about it and lodged an FIR in Bulandshahr on February 10, the SP said.