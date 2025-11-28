UP Businessman Killed In Dispute Over Colour Of Chair Cover; 3 Arrested

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a 45-year-old tent businessman over a dispute involving the colour of covers used on chairs and sofas at a wedding function in the Ballia district, officials said.

According to police, Rajkumar Singh of Parsia village had reported on November 23 that his nephew, tent businessman Ajit Kumar Singh alias Bodha (45), had left Majhouwa village for home around 4 am but never returned.

A missing case was registered at the Haldi police station. On November 25, police recovered a body tied to a motorcycle floating in the Ganga near Hukum Chapra ghat. The body was identified as that of Ajit Kumar Singh.

Based on a complaint by the victim's brother, Chandan Kumar Singh, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Piyush Kumar Singh (43), Anish Kumar Singh (24) and Ankur Singh (22).

The FIR alleges that Ajit had set up a tent for a wedding at Majhouwa village on November 22 and stayed there overnight. Around 1 am, an argument broke out over changing the colour of chair and sofa covers, following which the accused allegedly killed him and dumped his body in the Ganga tied to his Hero Passion motorcycle.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said that all three accused were arrested near Shanti Nagar Tiraha on Thursday and sent to judicial remand.

