BSc Student Shot In UP, Accused Researched Shootings On YouTube

A 25-year-old Bachelor of Science (BSc) student was shot at in Pathra Badgo village, leaving him critically injured, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested by the police.

The victim, identified as Aman Maurya, was chased by a group of people on Monday before they allegedly opened fire. He collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the BRD Medical College, where his condition remains serious, officials said.

"I was in Nautanwa to inspect my fields when the attack happened. I rushed back immediately after being informed," the victim's father, Manoj Maurya, a farmer, said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi said the accused, identified as Prashant Singh (30) of Azamgarh, who fired five bullets on Maruya's back, has been arrested.

During interrogation, Singh allegedly confessed that he watched YouTube videos to learn how to execute the crime, police stated.

According to the complaint filed by Aman's father, the accused lived in a rented house next door and had a history of peeping into their residence.

Aman recently confronted Singh, warning him to stop such behaviour. Enraged, Singh allegedly plotted revenge, researching shootings on Google and YouTube before carrying out the attack, police added.

Police also recovered a country-made pistol and a mobile phone from the accused.

"His phone history shows repeated searches about firing incidents and their aftermath. He has been sent to jail," ASP Tyagi said. PTI CORR ABN MPL MPL

