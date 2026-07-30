UP Boy, 10, Dies Days After Classmate Pressed His Neck In School

A 10-year-old boy died during treatment in Prayagraj on Wednesday, days after he was allegedly strangled by a fellow student during a fight at a government school here, officials said.

Following the student's death, his family and villagers placed the body on the school premises and staged a protest, demanding action against the school authorities.

District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Kamlendra Kushwaha said the incident occurred on July 23 during the lunch break at the primary school in Pahadpur Sudhwar village under the Charwa police station limits.

According to the victim's family, the victim, a Class 5 student, developed breathing difficulties after the incident.

He was initially given first aid before being admitted to a private hospital in Prayagraj, where he died during treatment on Wednesday, the officer said.

Kushwaha said an inquiry was ordered and the Chayal Block Education Officer submitted a report holding the school's staff prima facie responsible for negligence.

Based on the inquiry report, Principal Yogesh Singh and assistant teachers Umesh Singh, Patel Manoj Kumar Mishra, Asmita Srivastava, Ratnakar Singh and Shalini Singh have been suspended with immediate effect, he said.

Two Shiksha Mitras, Vijay Kumar and Vandana, have been attached to another development block for teaching duties pending further proceedings, the BSA added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said the victim's family has lodged a complaint against the principal and teachers of the school.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal action will be taken after completion of the inquiry, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)