Bijnor Domestic Help Caught Urinating On Utensils In Viral Video, Arrested

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor have arrested a domestic help for allegedly urinating on utensils while cleaning them at a house in the Nagina area, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after a video of the accused, identified as Samantra, was circulated on social media. In the purported clip, she can be seen urinating on the utensils while washing them.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagina Police Station, Sanjay Kumar, said the woman was arrested after the video surfaced on Thursday.

"Police have registered a case against her under and further investigations are underway," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)