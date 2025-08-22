Advertisement
Bijnor Domestic Help Caught Urinating On Utensils In Viral Video, Arrested

Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagina Police Station, Sanjay Kumar, said the woman was arrested after the video surfaced on Thursday.

The incident came to light after a video of the accused, Samantra, went viral on social media.
  • The incident occurred in the Nagina area and was recorded on video
  • The accused woman is named Samantra and worked at Satyam's house
  • The video was shared on social media, leading to her arrest on Thursday
Bijnor:

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor have arrested a domestic help for allegedly urinating on utensils while cleaning them at a house in the Nagina area, police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after a video of the accused, identified as Samantra, was circulated on social media. In the purported clip, she can be seen urinating on the utensils while washing them.

"Police have registered a case against her under and further investigations are underway," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

