UP Polls: Man Files Nomination Wearing PPE Kit, Holding Sanitiser

Vaidhraj Kishan said that it is his 19th election as a candidate. (Representational)

An Assembly polls candidate in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday filed his nomination papers wearing a PPE kit and holding a sanitiser and thermal scanner in hands.

It is Sanyukt Vikas Party candidate Vaidhraj Kishan's 19th election as a candidate.

Mr Kishan had his deposits forfeited in all 18 polls he contested so far.

But the candidate said he will also file nominations from Gorakhpur against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He in the past tried to contest the presidential polls and had deposited fee but did not get proposers.

When asked why he was wearing the PPE kit and holding sanitiser and thermal scanner in hands, Mr Kishan said he will first check temperature of those coming in his contact and wore the kit to save himself from coronavirus.

Mr Kishan told PTI that it is his 19th election as a candidate.

"I first contested for a Nagar Palika member in 1994, then in 1995 fought for the post of chairman," he said.

He said at that time he had sought vote and a currency note from every voter.

"I got 8,000 votes and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash," he said.

City Magistrate Devendra Pratap Singh confirmed that one person from the Sanyukt Vikas Party has filed his papers.