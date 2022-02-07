PM's UP Visit Cancelled Due To Bad Weather, Addresses Bijnor Rally Virtually

UP Elections: PM Modi addresses people virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first physical rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday was cancelled due to inclement weather and he is addressing the election meeting virtually.

Arrangements had been made at the Bardaman college ground in Bijnor for the prime minister's rally but due to bad weather he could not arrive here, BJP sources said.

The prime minister is now addressing the people virtually.

Bijnor has eight assembly seats out of which five are with the BJP at present and the rest three are with the SP.

The district, where almost 50 percent population is of Dalits and Muslims, has two Lok Sabha seats-- Bijnor and Nagina -- both of which are with the BSP.

