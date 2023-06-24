UP Adds Biographies Of Nehru, Savarkar For Classes 9-12

The Uttar Pradesh board of secondary education has included biographies of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji and tribal leader Birsa Munda in the curriculum for classes 9 to 12.

Biographies of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati, and writer and freedom fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma have also been included in the curriculum.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Secretary Dibyakant Shukla told PTI that biographies of 11 leaders have been included in the moral education syllabus for classes 9 to 12.

More than one crore students studying in classes 9 to 12 in over 27,000 schools will read about these leaders from the 2023-24 academic session, he said.

Apart from this, many things from the field of science and technology have been included in the computer syllabus, Shukla said.

He said the objective behind including new things in the curriculum is to ensure all-round development of children.

The board has also included National Cadet Corps (NCC) as a subject in the curriculum for classes 9 to 12, he said.

Surya namaskar, asanas, mudras and pranayama have been included in the class 9 curriculum. Along with this, Ashtanga yoga has also been explained in detail, he added.

As part of moral education, yoga and sports, and physical education curriculum, written and practical tests of 50 marks each will be conducted for students.

The board has included artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, digital cryptocurrency, Internet of Things, 3D printing and cloud computing, etc. in the computer syllabus for class 11 so that students can get acquainted with emerging technologies, according to Shukla.

Robotics, drone technology, Core Java language and Advanced Java language have been included in the computer syllabus for class 12.

