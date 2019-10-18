'Unprovoked': BSF Official On Bangladesh Guards' Attack At Bengal Border

A senior BSF official said no attempt had been made to forcibly take back the fisherman (File)

The attack by Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) that killed one Border Security Force (BSF) soldier and left another injured was "unprovoked", a senior BSF official said today, adding that Indian troops did not fire a "a single bullet" during the meeting between the two sides. The official also rejected claims by the Bangladeshi side that its team "had to open fire in self-defence amid gunfire by BSF men". "Our men have not fired a single bullet. It was an unprovoked action by the BGB that killed the BSF jawan and injured other," the official asserted.

Two conflicting explanations have emerged from the incident that took place on Thursday, with Indian troops saying a squad had crossed the border in response to a call for a flag meeting called by the BGB to discuss the issue of three fishermen detained for straying across the border.

However, according to news agency PTI, the BGB has claimed that Indian troops intruded into their side of the border to take back the fisherman without following proper protocol.

"When BGB requests BSF for flag meeting, we go inside the territory of Bangladesh. When we call BGB for flag meeting, they enter inside our territory at designated point," the official said, adding that a squad of six soldiers had entered 400 metres into the border as that is the "designated place for flag meeting".

The Bangladeshi side claimed Indian troops intruded 650 yards its territory to take back the detained fishermen, a charge the BSF has rejected.

"... did not try to forcibly take away the lone fisherman from the custody of BGB as they had gone for flag meeting inside Bangladesh territory on getting a call from the BGB," the BSF official said.

According to the BSF, the Bangladeshi side had apprehended all three fishermen. They sent two back with directions to call the BSF to a flag meeting so the third could be released.

"During the flag meeting, the BGB patrol not only refused to release the Indian fisherman but also tried to cordon the BSF troops. Sensing that the situation is worsening, the BSF party immediately returned. BGB troops opened fire on the returning BSF party," a statement released by the Border Security Force said.

Relations between the two border forces have been cordial for decades and efforts are on to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate, the agency added. However, security has been stepped up along the 4,096 kilometre-long border in the wake of the incident.

With input from PTI

