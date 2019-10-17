BSF Soldier Killed In Firing By Bangladesh Guards At Bengal Border

The soldier who died in the firing has been identified as Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh

A Border Security Force soldier was killed and another was seriously injured when a patrol team came under fire from Bangladeshi Border Guards after a flag meeting along the India-Bangladesh border at West Bengal. The incident took place at the international border at Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday morning, BSF said in a statement. The injured soldier is being treated in a hospital for a bullet injury.

"Today morning, three Indian fishermen went for fishing in River Padma in the border area. Two fishermen returned and approached BSF post Kakmarichar, saying that Border Guard Bangladesh has apprehended them all and later released two of them," BSF said in a statement.

The security force said the Bangladesh Guards called a flag meeting over the issue.

"Around 1030 hrs Post Commander, along with five troopers in the BSF boat, approached BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) patrol. During the flag meeting, the BGB patrol did not release the Indian fisherman and also tried to cordon BSF troops.

"Sensing the situation worsening, the BSF party immediately returned. The BGB troops opened fire on the returning BSF party," BSF added.

Both the soldiers were evacuated to the nearest medical facility, where Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh was declared dead on arrival.

Mr Singh, 50, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

BSF chief VK Johri later called up his Bangladesh counterpart Major General Shafeenul Islam over a hotline, apprising him of the incident, news agency PTI reported.

Major General Islam has assured a probe into the incident, the agency added.

Relations between the two border forces have been cordial for decades and efforts are being made to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate, an official source told PTI.

With inputs from PTI

