'Unprofessional': Sources On Pak Corvette Which Grazed Indian Navy Warship

A Pakistani warship grazed past a ship of the Indian Navy some 220 km east of Oman, sources said today. The Pakistani Navy ship was aggressive, intimidatory and unprofessional despite sailing in rough seas, sources said, adding the Pakistani ship did not slow down before the incident happened.

The Pakistani warship also did not maintain distance while crossing the Indian warship, they said.

The Pakistani ship was a Hunain-Class corvette, sources said. The Indian warship's type is not known at the moment. Both ships moved away following the incident that happened on international waters.

Following the incident, India summoned the Pakistani envoy for an explanation. The envoy came to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and stayed for half an hour, sources said.

This was the second such incident. In June 2011, Pakistani Navy's Babur and INS Godavari were involved in a similar incident.