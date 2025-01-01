Ayodhya, Varanasi Temples See Unprecedented Rush On New Year's Day

The temple towns of Ayodhya and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees on the first day of the New Year.

The Ram temple at Ayodhya was consecrated on January 22 last year.

According to local administration estimates, over two lakh devotees had already set up camps in Ayodhya on New Year Eve. On Wednesday morning, approximately three lakh more people arrived to pay homage to the deity of Ram Lalla.

The eagerness of devotees was palpable as they lined up for 'darshan' of the idol which was unveiled at sunrise on the first day of the year.

In Varanasi, a massive crowd of devotees thronged the sacred premises of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple from 3 am on Wednesday. The rush continued till late evening as part of New Year celebrations.

The temple administration reported that by 4 pm, a whopping 3.5 lakh devotees had visited the temple to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath.

In a statement, Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said the entire world is celebrating the New Year according to the Gregorian calendar. The winter season coupled with a holiday break contributed to the high number of visitors, he explained.

With schools, courts and agricultural work closed for the season, he said "people often take vacations during this time".

"Increasingly, Ayodhya has become a prime destination for pilgrims instead of more traditional tourist spots like Goa, Nainital, Shimla or Mussoorie," Rai said.

The Ayodhya administration divided the city into multiple sectors and zones to regulate the large crowds. Heavy police presence was deployed to manage the surging crowds. Traffic restrictions were imposed and round-the-clock vehicle inspections were conducted, local officials said.

The increase in the number of devotees had begun a day earlier. By Tuesday evening, more than two lakh pilgrims had already completed 'darshan'. Hotels, dharamshalas and homestays were fully booked as both local and outstation visitors poured into the town.

Similar scenes unfolded at the Hanumangarhi temple, where the crowds remained steady from the early morning 'aarti' until the 'shayan aarti' in the evening.

To accommodate the massive influx, the administration had prepared 10 additional visitor galleries along the Ram Janmabhoomi path, expanding the number of darshan lines from 10 to 20. Special security measures were also enforced to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Tiwari added that the city has been divided into seven security sectors and 24 zones, with senior officers deployed in each area. Drone cameras are used to monitor crowded locations and traffic movement was strictly controlled to avoid congestion and ensure public safety.

In Varanasi, the Chief Executive Officer of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, said the number of visitors has been rising steadily since December 28. On the occasion of New Year, temple authorities had anticipated the high influx and took steps to manage the situation efficiently.

"The crowd started gathering early in the morning and by 4 pm, we had already witnessed 3.5 lakh devotees. The numbers continue to rise and devotees are still queuing to seek darshan," said Mishra.

In response to the overwhelming crowd, temple officials had imposed certain restrictions. To manage the large number of visitors, Baba's "touch darshan" was prohibited on both December 31 and January 1. Additionally, entry into the sanctum sanctorum was restricted and vehicles were banned from entering Maidagin to Godaulia road to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims.

To ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents, the district police have been on high alert. DCP Kashi Zone, Gaurav Bansal, stated that extensive security measures were in place with five sectors created and 45 duty points established within the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex.

Security personnel have also been deployed at key temples and ghats across the city, including the Baba Kaal Bhairav temple and Sankat Mochan temple, where 11 and 8 duty points respectively were set up.

Special forces, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Water Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been stationed at various ghats, anticipating a large crowd for the New Year celebrations. In case of emergencies, 12 quick reaction teams (QRTs) are on standby.

The security arrangements and crowd control measures reflect the temple's efforts to ensure a safe and peaceful experience for the devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple on this special occasion, Bansal said.

