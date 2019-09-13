Unnao Rape Survivor Completes Recording Statement Before Court At AIIMS

The Unnao rape survivor was admitted to the hospital following an accident on July 28 this year

The Unnao rape survivor on Friday completed recording her testimony at a temporary court set up at the AIIMS hospital in the case of alleged sexual assault on her by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017.

The teen deposed before District Judge Dharmesh Sharma during ''in-camera'' proceedings held at the seminar hall of the the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, a lawyer privy to the proceedings said.

She has been under treatment at the hospital since July, after a truck rammed her car in Uttar Pradesh. Her family filed a complaint against Kuldeep Sengar, blaming him for the accident.

''In-camera'' proceedings are not open to the public and the press.

The temporary court was set up at the hospital with the Delhi High Court's permission after the doctors attending the teen said it was "not advisable" to bring her to court premises.

The teen was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Kuldeep Sengar in conspiracy with co-accused Shashi Singh in 2017, when she was a minor.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.