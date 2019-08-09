No Action On Unnao Survivor's Complaint 'Under Influence' Of MLA: CBI

Charges said Kuldeep Singh Sengar threatened the survivor to not disclose the incident to anyone (File)

The CBI has told a Delhi court that Uttar Pradesh Police was "lackadaisical" in handling the 2017 case of a minor girl who was raped in Unnao allegedly by MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

In its charges filed on July 11, 2018, the probe agency said they were investigating the role of authorities of the district administration and medical hospitals in Unnao district.

"During investigation, action taken by local police on several complaints on the incidents were also collected which showed lackadaisical approach of local thana police and supervisory police officers," the charge sheet said.

The CBI added that further investigation was going on in this matter.

Sengar's accomplice Shashi Singh has also been named as an accused in the charge sheet for allegedly luring the minor into going to the legislator's residence.

The accused have been charged for the offences under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the charges, on June 4, 2017, Shashi Singh had taken the girl to Sengar's residence on the pretext of getting her a job and the MLA allegedly raped her.

It said Sengar had threatened the survivor to not disclose the incident to anyone.

The charges further said though the girl tried to report the incident, no action was taken "under the influence" of Sengar.

It stated that the father of the survivor was "brutally beaten up badly by Sengar's brother Atul Singh Sengar and his henchmen" on April 3, 2018 "in public view for creating terror".

He was arrested and falsely implicated in a case of illegal firearms possession, the CBI has claimed in another charge sheet filed in the case. He died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The Dirst Information Report or FIR was lodged in the case at Makhi police station, against Sengar and Singh on April 12, 2018, after the girl had tried to set herself on fire in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

Armed with the Supreme Court's directive, District Judge Dharmesh Sharma is hearing the Unnao cases on day-to-day basis.

The top court transferred four criminal cases from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi - the 2017 rape case; a fake matter under the Arms Act against the father of the rape survivor; his death in police custody, and the gang rape of the woman.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was expelled from the BJP last month.

