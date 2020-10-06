50% Occupancy, Seat Markings, Other SOPs As Cinemas Open On October 15

A cinema body said the sector directly employs more than two lakh people and lakhs more indirectly.

Fifty per cent occupancy, staggered show timings in multiplexes, social distancing, thermal screening and frequent sanitization are among the guidelines issued for operation of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, which were allowed to resume operations recently under the Unlock 5 guidelines.

Movie theatres and multiplexes, which have remained closed since March after Covid-necessitated lockdown was implemented across the country, will resume operations from October 15 subject to compliance with new Covid-safety rules, the Centre said today.

Closed spaces, including cinema halls, have so far been kept shut over concerns about crowds.