Delhi Cinema Halls, Multiplexes Prepare For Big Reopening As Curbs Eased

Delhi cinema halls have been allowed to function at 50% capacity (Representational)

Cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes in Delhi have begun preparing to reopen at 50 percent capacity from Monday as the city continues to unlock further with a decline in the daily cases of coronavirus.

"We will adhere to all Covid protocols - no mask, no entry. Constant sanitisation checks will be in place. We will be completely contactless, from tickets to food," JJ Verma, Manager of Delite Cinema told NDTV.

Asked whether OTT platforms have made profits when cinema halls were shut by the Covid-induced lockdown, he said, "OTT platforms have certainly made profits during the lockdown. But we are hopeful, cinemas will open, and we too will start making some profits and recover our losses. We should reopen by Friday this week as we don't have much content right now. Cinema operators have hugely been impacted due to the Covid pandemic."

Niti Aayog member VK Paul had recently urged the Delhi government to remain watchful as the next three months are important in preventing a surge in Covid cases and unlocking activities can cause a spike in infections.

"Unlock activity could lead to an increase in cases though at present the positivity rate of cases is at its lowest point", VK Paul had said at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

On Monday, the national capital reported 39 cases of coronavirus with one related death in a period of 24 hours.